Israeli Strikes Kill Seven in Tyre Despite Ceasefire as Fighting Continues

One strike near Jabal Amel Hospital killed four people and wounded seven others, while causing minor damage to the medical facility. A separate strike elsewhere in the city killed three people and injured five, including two children.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli airstrikes on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre killed seven people overnight, a Lebanese civil defense source told AFP on Friday, despite a newly announced ceasefire plan aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to the source, one strike near Jabal Amel Hospital killed four people and wounded seven others, while causing minor damage to the medical facility. A separate strike elsewhere in the city killed three people and injured five, including two children.

The latest attacks came as the Israeli military warned residents of three villages north of Lebanon's Litani River that it would carry out operations in the area.

The violence continued a day after the Lebanese and Israeli governments agreed to a ceasefire proposal intended to halt months of hostilities. Hezbollah, however, has rejected the plan, with the group's leader, Naim Qassem, demanding a comprehensive ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced on Thursday that Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, 21, was killed in southern Lebanon, marking Israel's first military fatality since the ceasefire initiative was unveiled. The military said the officer "fell in combat," while a military source told AFP he was killed when a Hezbollah missile struck an Israeli tank.

Elsewhere in Lebanon, an Israeli strike in the country's eastern region killed five people on Thursday, while another attack near Tyre left three dead, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The ministry said the strikes also wounded eight people, including three children and two women.

The continued exchanges of fire underscore the fragility of efforts to end the conflict, as fighting persists despite diplomatic attempts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.