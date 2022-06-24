Civilian succumbs to injuries from recent drone attack on Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian died on Thursday after being hospitalized for nearly ten days in Mosul for injuries he sustained in the June 15 drone strike on Sinjar's Snuny subdistrict, his family has told Kurdistan 24.

Ibrahim Avdi Darwish, 45, was wounded when a drone targeted a headquarters belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-affiliated Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) in the Yezidi-majority town.

Darwish's death brings the civilian death toll from that strike to two people. A 12-year-old boy named Salah Nassir, who was in his father's nearby shop, was the other civilian killed in the attack, which the YBS blames on Turkey.

Turkey has carried out a series of drone strikes targeting Kurdish forces in the town. However, it has not claimed responsibility for the June 15 strike.

Darwish was working for a local non-governmental organization, according to his family. He had six children.

The strike also killed five YBS members, according to a source that spoke to Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity. However, they weren't recorded as casualties by public officials because their bodies weren't taken to local hospitals.

Over 40,000 people have died since the Turkish-PKK conflict began in 1984.

On June 17, a Turkish drone strike in Kalar district killed four passengers in a car. The Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said they were PKK members.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported Friday that the strike killed PKK member Dala Aziz.