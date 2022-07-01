Health

Iraq records second cholera death

Fifty-nine new cholera cases have been detected in Baghdad alone, the official added. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Children stand near an awareness-raising poster on wall in Iraq. (Photo: AFP)
Children stand near an awareness-raising poster on wall in Iraq. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq Iraq Cholera

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A person died in Iraq’s capital Baghdad from cholera, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Thursday. 

Iraq has recorded 139 cases of cholera this year, Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesperson Saif Al-Badr told state media on Thursday. 

Thursday’s death in Baghdad is the second cholera death in Iraq this year. The victim was female, according to Al-Badr. 

In June, an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions also died of cholera in Kirkuk province. 

Fifty-nine new cholera cases have been detected in Baghdad alone, the official added. 

The disease can be fatal within hours if a patient is not treated. Cholera deaths are caused by severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and organ failure.

The Kurdistan Region health authorities previously announced cholera cases in their provinces. A number of measures have been taken to contain the disease, such as banning the serving of vegetables at restaurants and destroying fields that grow them using wastewater. 

Caused by Vibrio cholerae, cholera infects humans through contaminated water and food.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive