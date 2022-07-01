Iraq records second cholera death

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A person died in Iraq’s capital Baghdad from cholera, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Iraq has recorded 139 cases of cholera this year, Iraqi Ministry of Health spokesperson Saif Al-Badr told state media on Thursday.

Thursday’s death in Baghdad is the second cholera death in Iraq this year. The victim was female, according to Al-Badr.

In June, an 87-year-old woman with underlying health conditions also died of cholera in Kirkuk province.

Fifty-nine new cholera cases have been detected in Baghdad alone, the official added.

The disease can be fatal within hours if a patient is not treated. Cholera deaths are caused by severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and organ failure.

The Kurdistan Region health authorities previously announced cholera cases in their provinces. A number of measures have been taken to contain the disease, such as banning the serving of vegetables at restaurants and destroying fields that grow them using wastewater.

Caused by Vibrio cholerae, cholera infects humans through contaminated water and food.