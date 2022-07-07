Iraq reinforces units on borders with Turkey and Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Interior’s border forces added additional military points to the Kurdistan Region’s borders with Iran and Turkey to impose stricter measures against smuggling.

“Iraqi Interior Ministry’s border forces in charge of protecting the borders of the Kurdistan Region deployed two additional military units in Kodo and Bardonaz areas of Haji-Omaran town, bordering Iran, 180 kilometers northeast of the Kurdish capital Erbil,” said Kurdistan 24 reporter Tayfour Mohammed.

Tayfour added that “the decision aims to impose firmer procedures on the movements of smugglers and other outlawed groups.”

“The Iraqi Ministry of Interior also deployed several additional military points in Erbil’s Mergasur district, which borders Turkey, for the same reasons,” he said.

Tayfour pointed out that “these new military deployments will help stop the artillery bombardments conducted by Iran and Turkey on the Kurdistan Region’s border towns and villages.”

In early May, Iranian artillery shelled Kurdistan Region’s Bradost border areas, forcing schools in the area to temporarily close.

Read More: Iranian artillery shells Kurdistan Region’s Bradost area.

In the past three decades, Iranian artillery has intermittently shelled the Kurdistan Region’s border areas under the pretext of targeting Iranian Kurdish opposition groups.