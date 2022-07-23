Politics

Kurdistan Region PM heads to Baghdad along with a government delegation

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Saturday headed to Baghdad accompanied by a government delegation.

According to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Prime Minister will meet, during his visit, the Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, in addition to a number of senior officials in Baghdad.

The visit aims to focus on the constitutional solution to the outstanding problems between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government, foremost of which is the oil and gas file.

