PM Barzani and PM Kadhimi agree to increase dialogue to address the outstanding issues

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi the Turkish attacks and the oil dossier on Saturday, read a joint statement of their meeting.

According to the joint statement of the meeting, “it was agreed to increase dialogue between the Federal Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to address the outstanding issues and continue working to reach common solutions, and achieve a state of integration in the management of the oil resources, in a manner that serves s the interest of the Iraqi people.”

“The two sides expressed their strong condemnation of the Turkish aggressions on Iraqi territory, especially the recent attack that claimed the lives of many innocent citizens,” read the joint statement. “They also stressed the importance of a unified vision to deal with the attack, and investigate its circumstances, in a way that fortifies Iraq's sovereignty and prevents violating it in the future.”

Barzani and Kadhimi also discussed the cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS and the importance of continuing to confront ISIS on all fronts.

They discussed the economic challenges that the region and the world currently face. Barzani and Kadhimi agreed on the importance of finding a mechanism for the KRG and the federal government to work together to find a suitable environment for economic development, attract foreign investment, and increase income sources.

"The Prime Ministers stressed the importance of working as one team and focusing on common interests in a way that achieves security, stability, and prosperity for all Iraqi people," read the joint stateemnt.