Turkey calls for formation of new Iraqi government amidst continued protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called for restraint and said it hoped a new government will be formed without further delays.

“We follow the developments taking place in Iraq’s capital Baghdad with concern,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We express our hope for the resolution of the current political uncertainty as soon as possible, which sets the basis for the developments in Iraq and for an inclusive and representative Government to be established without further delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people,” the statement further added.

Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr continue their protest for the third day inside the Iraqi parliament against the nomination of Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani for the Iraqi prime minister by the Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF).

Read More: Tensions soar as Iraq gears up for rival protests near occupied parliament

The Coordination Framework (SCF) on Monday organized a counter-protest today outside of the Green Zone. But so far the counter-protest did not lead to clashes or violence between both sides.

Turkey said they respect the right of the Iraqi people to express their views and expectations through democratic means.

“In this context, we emphasize the need to refrain from violence and to prioritize the preservation of public order. We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint,” the statement concluded.

Relations between Iraq and Turkey have been strained due to disputes over water and the Turkish armed presence in Iraq.

Relations recently worsened after the Zakho artillery attack on July 20, which killed nine tourists and wounded over 23 others. While Iraq has blamed Turkey for the attack, Turkey denied responsbility.

Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency reported on Monday that Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated Turkey's readiness to investigate the attack.

Read More: UN envoy denounces attack on Zakho at Security Council meeting

"We have voiced our will to cooperate with our Iraqi brothers and will continue to say it."