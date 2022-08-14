Masoud Barzani discusses political crisis in Baghdad with Hadi al-Amiri

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Sunday afternoon met with the head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri in Erbil’s Salahadin on Sunday, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

During the meeting both sides discussed the political situation and the latest developments in Iraq, including the stumbling blocks and challenges for the Iraqi political process.

Both sides emphasized that political parties should step forward to end the political deadlock and make efforts to end the political crisis.

Iraq last held early parliamentary elections in October 2021.

However, fundamental disagreements and tensions between the Sadrists and the Iran-backed Coordination Framework continue.

While the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for snap elections to end the months-long political deadlock in Iraq, the Coordination Framework has rejected the Sadrists’ demands for dissolving the parliament, and continues to call for the formation of a new government.

The Sadrist movement has called for a new million man march to put pressure on the judicial authorities to dissolve the Iraqi parliament.

In a statement on Saturday, the Federal Supreme Court rejected Sadr’s request .

The KDP’s Politburo in an earlier statement on Saturday said it’s possible to agree on holding an early election after having the political parties promise to accept the election results.

“All Iraqi leaders must rise to the level of responsibility to save the country from imminent existential dangers,” read the KDP statement.

The KDP called on all parties to “a constructive dialogue, to take the necessary steps to reform the situation by the constitutional contexts and by the outcomes of the constructive dialogue.”