Turkish drone attack near Amude kills four

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone attack near Amude killed four people and injured three others, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Tuesday.

The drone targeted a former military post in the village of Sanjak Saadoun, south of Amude, near the Syrian-Turkish border.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said this is the 68th drone attack on Northeast Syria in 2022.

“Turkish drone attacks have killed at least 41 people and injured or maimed 77 others this year,” the RIC said.

Moreover, SOHR said Turkey carried out a total of 10 drone strikes in August.

Turkey has recently increased artillery shelling and drone attacks.

On Tuesday, one child was killed in Turkish shelling in Kobani. Moreover, on the same day a number of Syrian soldiers were killed in Turkish airstrikes near Kobani.