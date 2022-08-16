Turkish airstrikes kills 11 people at Syrian military base near Kobani: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 11 people were killed after Turkish airstrikes hit a Syrian military base at the Jarqli village, west of Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports on Tuesday.

SOHR said it’s unclear if the killed persons are Syrian government soldiers or civilians.

The report added that the death toll is believed to rise, as some of the people are seriously injured.

One Tuesday also one child named Abid Muhammed Haji was killed by Turkish shelling on Zorava, east of Kobani.

There were also reports of Turkish shelling today near villages in the countryside of Kobani, Shahba area in northern Aleppo, Ayn Issa in the Raqqa province, and Tel Tamr, Zirgan (Abu Rasen), Darbasiyah, Amude, and Tirbespi (Qahtaniya in Arabic) in the Hasakah province.

Turkish media also reported artillery shells fired from northern Syria fell in Karkamış, a border town in Gaziantep province in southeast Turkey.