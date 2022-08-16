Child killed in Turkish shelling near Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported on Tuesday that one child named Abid Muhammed Haji has been killed by Turkish shelling on Zorava, east of Kobani.

Moreover, three people were injured in the shelling, including a 2-year-old child named Khalil Jihad Sheikho.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported heavy shelling and machine gunfire between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish forces in the countryside of Kobani.

In the last few months, Turkey has increased artillery shelling and drone attacks in northern Syria.

There were also reports of Turkish shelling today near villages in the countryside of Kobani, Shahba area in northern Aleppo, Ayn Issa in the Raqqa province, and Tel Tamr, Zirgan (Abu Rasen), Darbasiyah, Amude, and Tirbespi (Qahtaniya in Arabic) in the Hasakah province.

Turkish media also reported artillery shells fired from northern Syria fell in Karkamış, a border town in Gaziantep province in southeast Turkey.

Also yesterday there was Turkish shelling in the countryside of Amude and Darbasiya district.