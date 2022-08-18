Irvin Hicks Jr. joins the US mission in Kurdistan as the new US CG to Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Irvin Hicks Jr. will join the US mission in the Kurdistan Region as the new US Consul General to Erbil in August, US Consulate General ERBIL said in a Facebook post.

Hicks currently serves as a senior advisor at the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). He joined the bureau in September 2020.

“He served as Senior Negotiator with the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Office of Security Negotiations and Agreements and as the Foreign Policy Advisor (POLAD) for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa based in Djibouti. As POLAD, Mr. Hicks advised the Commanding General (two-star) and his staff on foreign policy matters related to the command’s mission and activities in 12 countries throughout East Africa,” read his profile on the US State Department.

According to his state department profile, he is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. Hicks also served as Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

“His Washington, D.C. assignments include the Office of Management Policy, Right-sizing and Innovation, and the Africa Bureau where he served as a Management Counselor rover where he supported U.S. missions in West Africa engaged in the fight against the Ebola pandemic,” read his profile.