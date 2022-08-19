13th edition of London Kurdish Film Festival continues to celebrate Kurdish cinema

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The 13th London Kurdish Film Festival (LKFF) will again be held on 23-30 September 2022 in London at the Rio and Vue Cinema.

The festival will have a pre-selected programme of 31 films that have been released between 2021-2022.

LKFF IS BACK!!!💜😍



Celebrating its 13th edition, the London Kurdish Film Festival (LKFF) is delighted to return to Big Screens!



Save the dates, further info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/iEytT2Nqws — London Kurdish Film Festival (@lkff) August 11, 2022

“We will be showcasing the latest and best new Kurdish film releases that were not given the opportunity to shine during the pandemic,” the LKFF said in a press release.

Moreover, the LKFF will also host a Q&A, gala event, parties, and an award ceremony all in the name of celebrating Kurdish culture and cinema.

“I am very pleased with this year selection of films and I hope viewers will also enjoy the films this year,” Ferhan Sterk, the London Kurdish Film Festival director, said in the press release.

“We organised such a special edition to remind all viewers the taste of Kurdistan as a one, with unique special stories that will take us back to where we come from. We are going to bring the culture back to big screens and communicate with other communities in London.”

Launched in 2001, the London Kurdish Film Festival (LKFF) is one of the biggest Kurdish film festivals, bringing together films from Kurdistan to audiences in London.

Also last year in April, the LKFF organized the first-ever Global Kurdish Film Festival online, due to the pandemic.