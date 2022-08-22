KDP president, UN envoy to Iraq stress on dialogue, constitutional solution to political crisis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the United Nations Envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stressed constitutional solutions and dialogue to the current political stalemate in Iraq on Sunday.

The remarks came during a meeting between Barzani and Hennis-Plasschaert in Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Discussing the latest political developments in Iraq, both sides stressed that the current political stalemate Iraq is struggling with should be resolved via dialogue and according to the 2005 constitution, the statement read.

Iraqi political parties have not been able to form a government following nine months of the last legislative elections in October.

Further deepening the political paralysis, the followers of powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr have continued their sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament complex, demanding the dissolution of the legislature and holding an early election.

The pro-Iran Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr’s main foe, is calling for a government formation before holding another round of polls.

The UN envoy has recently participated in a “national dialogue”, which was initiated by the caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to overcome the political crisis. Representatives of all the major parties attended the talks except the Sadrists.