PM Barzani discusses access to shared water with Iranian governor   

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed the issue of water scarcity and access to the shared water between Iraq’s semi-autonomous region and Iran, according to a statement.

The subject was discussed during a meeting between Barzani and Mohammed Sadegh Motamadian of Iran’s West Azerbaijan in Erbil, where the two discussed trade tries and bilateral relations.

Barzani and Motamadian stressed the importance of cooperation with regards to coping with the consequences of climate change, including water scarcity through access to the shared waters, a statement from the premier’s office read.

They also discussed developing trade ties, facilitating tourism, and visits between the two countries based on “mutual interests,” according to the press release.

The governor arrived in the capital Erbil on Monday and was received by his Kurdish counterpart.

West Azerbaijan province shares land borders with Iraq through Kurdistan Region’s Erbil and Sulaimani provinces.

The unprecedented drought has significantly contributed to the reduced water inflow to Kurdistan Region and Iraq, affecting the agricultural sector.

Iraq is ranked as the fifth most vulnerable country to the adverse effects of climate change globally by the United Nations.