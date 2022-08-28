Bafel Talabani elected PUK president: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bafel Jala Talabani was elected as the sole president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Sunday by the leadership council members in Sulaimani, the party announced officially.

Talabani’s election marks the end of the co-leadership ruling model the party adopted in its fourth congress in December 2019. The system was demolished by amending the party’s bylaw, an official statement from the party read.

The new changes embraced were formulated in the PUK Forum held in May 2022 in Sulaimani province, where members of the party convened to discuss the new political strategy.

The internal conflict of the party came when the sensitive PUK-affiliated security agencies were taken control by Bafel Talabani, ousting the former co-leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi. He was sacked later in the party.