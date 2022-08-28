Politics

Bafel Talabani elected PUK president: Official

The new changes adapted were formulated in the PUK Forum held in May 2022 in Sulaimani province, where members of the party convened to discuss the new political strategy.
author_image Kurdistan 24
PUK President Jalal Talabani (center) speaking during his party's leadership council meeting in Sulaimani, August 28, 2022. (Photo: PUK official media outlets)
PUK President Jalal Talabani (center) speaking during his party's leadership council meeting in Sulaimani, August 28, 2022. (Photo: PUK official media outlets)
Kurdistan PUK Jalal Talabani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bafel Jala Talabani was elected as the sole president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Sunday by the leadership council members in Sulaimani, the party announced officially.

Talabani’s election marks the end of the co-leadership ruling model the party adopted in its fourth congress in December 2019. The system was demolished by amending the party’s bylaw, an official statement from the party read.

The new changes embraced were formulated in the PUK Forum held in May 2022 in Sulaimani province, where members of the party convened to discuss the new political strategy.

The internal conflict of the party came when the sensitive PUK-affiliated security agencies were taken control by Bafel Talabani, ousting the former co-leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi. He was sacked later in the party.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive