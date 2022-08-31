Israeli airstrikes target Damascus and Aleppo airport: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday evening targeted the Al-Kaswa area in the countryside of Damascus and the Aleppo airport, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Friday.

SOHR said the Israeli airstrikes coincided with Syrian government air defences attacking targets flying in the region.

However, no casualties have been reported yet.

Moreover, Israeli airstrikes targeted the International Aleppo Airport and areas in its vicinity.

This is the 23rd Israeli attack on Syrian territory in 2022, SOHR said.

Israel has targeted the Syrian government and Iranian-backed forces during the Syrian conflict.

Furthermore, Iran-backed forces have targeted US-led coalition forces in northern Syria and the 55-kilometer deconfliction zone around al-Tanf in southern Syria.

The US administration has responded striking Iran-backed forces.