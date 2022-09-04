Security

Asayish continues arrest campaign in Syria’s al-Hol camp

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Female security members also participate in the campaign (Photo: Coordination & Military Ops Center - SDF).
Syria SDF Al-Hol Camp northeast Syria Asayish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) have arrested 14 suspected ISIS members as part of a large-scale security campaign in northeast Syria’s infamous al-Hol camp, the Asayish announced on Sunday.

"On the tenth day, our forces arrested 14 ISIS cells,” the Asayish said. “Five tunnels used by ISIS cells to hide were found, in addition to a military uniform.

Moreover, the Asayish also found 16 mobile phones that were buried and 388 Kalashnikov bullets.

The Asayish launched a large operation in Syria’s al-Hol camp on August 25.

During the operation, a large number of ISIS suspects were arrested.

Moreover, one missing Yezidi women was found.

