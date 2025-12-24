Kurdistan Region President Reaffirms Protection of Religious Diversity in Christmas Message

The Kurdistan Region President wished Christians a holiday filled with “joy and tranquility,” marking the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of Christmas, reaffirming the region’s commitment to coexistence, tolerance, and religious diversity.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the Kurdistan Region President wished Christians a holiday filled with “joy and tranquility,” marking the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Our Christian brothers and sisters form an indigenous community that has been integral to Kurdistan’s past, present, and future,” the president said, stressing that Christians are a core component of the Kurdistan Region’s social fabric.

Barzani renewed the Kurdistan Region’s pledge to uphold its long-standing tradition of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among all communities, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring the region remains a safe refuge and welcoming home for everyone.

“We share a collective destiny in this land; together we have endured sacrifices during challenging times, and together we will strive to build a brighter and more stable future for coming generations,” the statement added.

He concluded by expressing hope that the spirit of Christmas would bring peace, love, and stronger bonds of brotherhood among all peoples.

The Kurdistan Region is home to one of Iraq’s largest Christian populations, with communities historically concentrated in Erbil, Duhok, and parts of Nineveh. Over the past decade, the region has served as a refuge for tens of thousands of Christians displaced by violence and instability elsewhere in Iraq, particularly following attacks by ISIS in 2014.

Kurdistan Region authorities have repeatedly emphasized religious freedom and pluralism as core principles of governance, with Christian representatives holding seats in parliament and participating in public life. Annual messages from Kurdish leaders during Christian holidays are seen as part of broader efforts to reinforce coexistence and protect minority rights in the region.