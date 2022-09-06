Humanitarian

Fire breakout destroys IDPs residences in Erbil’s Harsham Camp

No causalities have been reported so far, according to initial reports.
author_image Kurdistan 24
A house has been burnt down by an inferno in Erbil's Harsham Camp, Sept. ٦, 2022. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)
A house has been burnt down by an inferno in Erbil's Harsham Camp, Sept. ٦, 2022. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan IDPs Iraq Kurdistan Region Harsham Camp Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An inferno breaking out early on Tuesday morning has destroyed at least six houses inside Harsham Camp 1 in Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province, according to a firefighting authority.

The fire broke out around 5:30 AM (local time) in the camp, where the security forces fired warning shots to wake up the residents of the Yezidi internally displaces persons (IDPs) community, a local security official recalled to Kurdistan 24.

No causalities have been reported so far, according to initial reports.

Having destroyed six sandwich panels-made houses, the fire’s cause has not been identified yet.

This is the second fire incident to take place in Harsham Camp, which used to house Christian IDPs fleeing from ISIS. The camp consists of 150 houses.

A fire breakout in Duhok’s Bajid Kandala on Sunday similarly destroyed a number of tents of the Yezidi displaced population.

An electrical short circuit is usually blamed for breakouts in the camps that suffer from infrastructural issues.

The majority of displacement camps are still located in the Kurdistan Region, which is still the biggest host of the displaced populations in Iraq.

Over a million refugees and IDPs were once hosted by Iraq’s semi-autonomous region across different provinces.

Additional reporting by Renas A. Saeed

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive