Erdoğan Urges International Community to Step Up Efforts to End War in Iran

Turkish president highlights NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defense, saying the Alliance’s solidarity underscores its deterrence capabilities

2026-04-04 20:40

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on Saturday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a phone call that addressed both Alliance matters and broader regional crises. The discussion highlighted the growing geostrategic deadlock triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran, urging the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

According to the Presidency of Türkiye’s official X account, Erdoğan emphasized that NATO’s support for Türkiye’s air defense has demonstrated the Alliance’s deterrence capabilities.

“The solidarity displayed in this regard has once again confirmed the strength of our collective defense,” the statement read.

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.



The call addressed issues concerning NATO, as well as regional and global matters.



Noting that the process initiated by attacks on Iran has caused a geostrategic deadlock, President Erdoğan said that… — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) April 4, 2026

The Turkish leader also underscored his country’s continuing efforts to broker peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, noting that resolving conflicts in multiple theaters is critical for regional stability.

Speaking on NATO’s 77th anniversary, Erdoğan expressed hope that the Alliance would adopt decisions at the upcoming summit in Ankara on July 7-8, 2026, to enhance its resilience and effectiveness against future challenges.

Analysts note that Türkiye is positioning itself as both a regional security stakeholder and a bridge between NATO and the Middle East, balancing its strategic ties while advocating for de-escalation.

Erdoğan’s comments reflect growing concern over the ripple effects of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, including energy disruptions, regional instability, and the potential for wider confrontation.

The phone call with Rutte also signals Ankara’s push to ensure NATO remains united and operationally prepared, while simultaneously highlighting Türkiye’s broader diplomatic ambitions.

As the Alliance prepares for its July summit, Erdoğan’s remarks underscore the intertwining of NATO’s collective defense priorities with urgent Middle Eastern crises.

Erdoğan’s call for NATO to adopt measures enhancing its resilience and effectiveness at the July summit comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Alliance’s cohesion. Earlier on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized NATO on his Truth Social account, labeling it a “severely weakened and extremely unreliable partner.”

Erdoğan’s emphasis on strengthening NATO ahead of the Ankara summit reflects recent divisions among member states, underscoring Türkiye’s intent to reinforce the Alliance’s credibility, ensure operational readiness, and tackle both current regional conflicts and future global security challenges.