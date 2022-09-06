KRG announces new reform to procurement of medicine across Kurdistan: PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched a new project to reform the procurement of essential medicines in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) by offering tenders to procure medicines.

"The Government has today launched a groundbreaking reform to the procurement of generic medicine across Kurdistan," Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tweeted.

"Through transparent contracts, we will provide our citizens with better quality medicine at a lower cost to the KRG."

The Government has today launched a groundbreaking reform to the procurement of generic medicine across Kurdistan. Through transparent contracts, we will provide our citizens with better quality medicine at a lower cost to the KRG. https://t.co/1OBdJf2lVQ — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) September 6, 2022

“In line with international best practice, the aim will be to procure medicines on behalf of the whole of the KRI for the first time, supplying drugs to the public health system at fair and competitive prices. Until now, procurement of medical supplies has been carried out separately by the Department of Health in each Governorate in the KRI,” the tender issues by the KRG reads.

The KRG in a tweet said through the new process “the price of 230 different medications will be stabilized.”

“The goal of this approach by the Ninth Cabinet is to provide medicines that are both of better quality and more reasonably priced,” the KRG said.

All the companies can submit their bids through the official website of the KRG.

The tender notes that bids must be submitted to the contracting authority before the deadline of October 19.