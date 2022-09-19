Rocket attack targeted coalition forces in Deir ez-Zor: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At approximately 7:05 pm in Syria on September 18th, a rocket attack targeted the Green Village base in Deir ez-Zor northeast Syria, the US Central Command said in a press release on Monday.

The attack failed to hit the US or coalition forces or their equipment, the statement added.

“Three 107mm rockets targeted the base. A fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, approximately 5 kilometers away,” CENTCOM said.

The US forces in northeast Syria are investigating the attack.

In August, there were several assaults on coalition troops in Syria helping partner forces to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria. In response, the US hit some of the Iran-backed groups that targeted US forces.

On August 25, four fighters of Iran-backed groups were killed by the US military in response to rocket attacks by Iran or Iran-backed groups on coalition positions in Deir ez-Zor, in which one US soldier was briefly injured.

Also on August 23, the Biden administration struck Iran-backed groups in eastern Syria on Tuesday in response to assaults in recent days on the Coalition helping partner forces fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

But it seems the US response did not stop attacks by Iranian proxies. One Iraqi source told Kurdistan 24 that the Iranians see the US response as "weak".

Moreover, the US Undersecretary of Defense, Dr. Colin Kahl in August underlined the strikes “are not linked to wherever we end up on the nuclear deal.”

The Biden administration is still focused on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the continued attacks by Iran-backed groups on the US-led coalition and its local partners in Iraq and Syria.

Moreover, several independent parties have expressed their skepticism about prospects for renewing the accord.