President Masoud Barzani congratulates Christians on Christmas, calls for peace and coexistence

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani issued an official congratulatory message on Wednesday, marking the birth of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) and the New Year, extending his greetings to Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world, while reaffirming a commitment to coexistence and peace.

In his statement, President Barzani offered warm congratulations and best wishes to Christian communities, expressing hope that the occasion would bring “abundant goodness, happiness, and joy.” He emphasized the importance of unity among religious and ethnic communities and underscored the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to fostering a culture of brotherhood.

“On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening the culture of coexistence and brotherhood among all religious and ethnic communities in Kurdistan,” President Barzani said. He added that he hopes Christian citizens “may always celebrate their holidays, occasions, and joys in an atmosphere filled with security and peace.”

The president also framed the occasion in broader humanitarian terms, expressing hope that Christmas and the New Year could mark an end to suffering worldwide. “We hope that this occasion serves as a gateway for the dissipation of tragedies, the end of hardships, and a conclusion to the pain and adversity that weigh upon humanity across the globe,” he said. “May peace and harmony prevail in all corners of the world.”