Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Extends Christmas Greetings, Reaffirms Commitment to Coexistence

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued an official Christmas message on Wednesday, congratulating Christians worldwide and reaffirming the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to peaceful coexistence.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government Masrour Barzani issued an official message on Wednesday, congratulating Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him).

In his message, Prime Minister Barzani conveyed warm congratulations and expressed hopes for a holiday marked by blessings, joy, and prosperity. He emphasized that Christmas remains an important moment to reaffirm shared values among the Kurdistan Region’s diverse communities.

“On this occasion, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protecting and promoting the values of peaceful coexistence, brotherhood, and harmony among all the diverse communities of the Kurdistan Region,” PM Barzani said.

The prime minister concluded his message by wishing Christians continued happiness and good health. “Merry Christmas to you all, and may you always live in happiness and good health,” he said.