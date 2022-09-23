A displaced Yezidi woman promotes green space inside a Duhok camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A displaced Yezidi woman has turned outside her family’s tent into a garden and has from there started promoting the idea to the rest of the camp.

The 28-years-old Khalida Shamo, who has been living in an internally displaced (IDP) camp in Khanki southwest of Duhok since 2014, is originally from Sinjar.

The recent graduate of the Science of Psychology Department told Kurdistan 24 that she started her efforts by planting a few flowers.

When we first arrived at the camp eight years ago, it was very hot in summer and the electricity was in a bad shape; the tents were covered with dust and there was no place for the family to sit outside and rest in the fresh air, Khalida said.

"It was then that I thought that we need to step up ourselves and change the environment, by surrounding the tents with green space.

"I started in March of 2018 and have continued through the summer, planting and irrigating the flowers. It was a hard thing to do in a camp but I never gave up," she told Kurdistan 24 recently.

Following that, each year I tried to expand the green space, from a handful of flowers now I have 29 types of flowers in my garden, some were sent to me by sister who now lives in Germany.

Whenever I feel anxious inside the tent I start tending the plants, immediately, the view and the smell helps me feel better.

Other displaced people inside the camp saw how green space can make a difference even inside a camp.

Khalida didn’t stop there, because people were inspired and started turning to her for help and advice in successfully planting flowers and other small vegetation, to a point that the form of the entire camp began to change.

She challenged her friends and neighbors to make a garden that looks better than her garden and that brought about good results.

Even NGOs noticed her efforts and helped the camp residents to get what they need in following Khalida’s footsteps in making small gardens.

I ask all families to plant a tree or at least some flowers, because that will create a positive vibe and make one psychologically more at peace,’ She said.

Khalida hopes that one day soon security situation can get better in her hometown Sinjar, so that they can return home where they can increase green space there once again.