Kurdish MMA Fighter Claims Pressure and Threats After Concealing Iraqi Flag

Harda Karim says he was barred from carrying the Kurdistan flag at a tournament in the UAE and is now facing a wave of criticism, threats, and pressure following his protest

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish mixed martial arts fighter Harda Karim has defended his decision to conceal the Iraqi flag during a weigh-in at the Arab Pride championship in Dubai, saying he was denied the right to compete under the Kurdistan flag and insisting he has “no regrets” over his actions despite a storm of criticism on social media.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 from Oslo, Norway, Karim described the events that preceded his bout against Egyptian fighter Ahmed Seesi and said organizers informed him he could not identify himself as Kurdish or carry the Kurdistan flag during the event.

The controversy emerged after Karim concealed the Iraqi flag during the weigh-in for the Arab Pride championship in Dubai before his fight against Egyptian competitor Ahmed Seesi.

The incident quickly drew widespread reactions across social media platforms, where Karim became the focus of both criticism and support.

'I wanted to show that I am Kurdish'

Karim said fighters from various countries and backgrounds are allowed to compete under their own flags, but he was instructed to compete solely under the Iraqi flag.

“I was told I could not say I am Kurdish, could not bring the Kurdistan flag, and had to fight strictly under the Iraqi flag,” Karim said. “Because of that, I hid the Iraqi flag and showed that I am Kurdish.”

According to Karim, he had requested permission to carry the Kurdistan flag before the championship and said organizers had initially promised to provide one.

He claimed that promise was never fulfilled.

“Up until the weigh-in, they believed I would accept it,” he said. “They promised they would bring the Kurdistan flag for me, but they did not. I did not want the Iraqi flag, so I hid it.”

Choosing to compete

Asked why he did not withdraw from the tournament after being denied permission to carry the Kurdistan flag, Karim pointed to the scarcity of opportunities available to professional fighters.

He described the event as a major career opportunity, noting that he had spent the past decade dedicated to the sport and had struggled to secure regular fights in recent years.

Karim also argued that fighters should be free to enter competitions carrying the flag of their choice, whether it is a team flag, a state flag, or a national flag.

Claims of pressure and threats

During the interview, Karim said he had received hundreds of messages following the incident, including what he described as warnings relayed through personal contacts connected to combat sports organizations.

According to Karim, acquaintances told him he should apologize or risk being prevented from competing in future events in the UAE.

“They told me to wait and apologize, otherwise they would erase me from everywhere and not allow me to fight in the UAE,” he said.

Karim claimed there was a possibility that efforts could be made to limit his future participation in competitions elsewhere, though he said public support would make such measures more difficult.

He added that he had not received threats directly from Iraqi government officials.

Online backlash

Karim described receiving large numbers of hostile messages following the controversy.

He said many messages contained insults directed at him, his family, and Kurdistan, while others included images linked to painful moments in Kurdish history.

Despite the backlash, Karim said he remained committed to his position.

“I do not regret it in any way, and I will never regret it,” he said.

Asked whether he would take the same action again if faced with a similar situation, Karim replied: “I would do it again, and this time even more openly.”

Conditions for future participation

Karim said he now expects an apology from organizers and wants assurances that he will be permitted to carry the Kurdistan flag in future events.

“They must apologize, and they must allow me to walk out with this flag,” he said.

He also argued that restrictions on the Kurdistan flag are more common in Arab countries than in Europe or the United States.

“In America and Europe, people can carry the Kurdistan flag openly and nobody says anything,” he said. “In Arab countries, they do not allow us to raise that flag, and we want to change that.”

Disputed fight result

Discussing his bout against Ahmed Seesi, Karim maintained that he had performed strongly and believed he won the contest.

He also rejected claims circulating on social media that Seesi raised the Iraqi flag after the fight, saying a widely shared video was from a different event.

“That video is mixed with an old one,” Karim said.

He further alleged that his opponent committed multiple illegal headbutts during the bout and questioned why no point deduction was issued.

According to Karim, the only injury he suffered was a cut near his eye caused by one of those incidents.

Call for support

Karim concluded the interview with an appeal for support from Kurds around the world, particularly on social media.

He said he fears the controversy could affect opportunities in a career to which he has devoted the past 10 years.

“I have proudly fought as a Kurd until now,” he said. “Now I need the support of every Kurd.”

The fighter stressed that his Kurdish identity remains central to his position and said he would continue advocating for the right to compete under the Kurdistan flag.