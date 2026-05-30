KDP Vows Continued Efforts to End Political Deadlock in Kurdistan Region

Party spokesperson expresses optimism over government formation talks and improving Erbil-Baghdad relations following regional premier’s recent visit to the Iraqi capital

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the political deadlock in the Kurdistan Region, pledging to continue efforts aimed at breaking the impasse over the formation of a new regional government and the selection of the Kurdistan Parliament’s leadership.

Speaking at a press conference, KDP spokesperson Mahmood Mohammed said the party remains actively engaged with political forces across the Kurdistan Region in an attempt to advance dialogue and overcome obstacles that have delayed progress on key political issues.

“President Masoud Barzani’s call is very clear. He has urged all parties to move closer together and work toward resolving existing disputes,” Mohammed said.

He noted that KDP delegations have visited all major political parties in recent months and stressed that the party remains open to dialogue with all sides.

“Our primary objective is to break the stalemate that has emerged so we can bring an end to the deadlock surrounding the formation of the cabinet and the parliament’s presidency body,” he said.

“We are exerting every effort to resolve these issues.”

Mohammed also reiterated the KDP’s support for initiatives aimed at fostering unity among Kurdish political parties. He specifically welcomed efforts by the Islamic Union of Kurdistan to facilitate dialogue and help bridge differences among the region’s political actors.

“We support the initiative of the Kurdistan Islamic Union and have backed all political efforts that seek to overcome the current impasse,” he said.

Addressing relations between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mohammed revealed that the two parties have held several meetings in recent months and have reached common understandings on a number of specific issues, signaling continued engagement between the Kurdistan Region’s two largest political forces.

On relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s federal government, the KDP spokesperson expressed optimism about the future direction of ties between Erbil and Baghdad.

“Without doubt, following the recent visit of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Baghdad, relations between the two governments are moving toward a better phase,” Mohammed said.

He also emphasized the responsibility of the federal government in addressing outstanding disputes between the two sides, calling on Baghdad to honor its commitments and take practical steps toward resolving unresolved issues.

The remarks come amid ongoing political negotiations in the Kurdistan Region over the formation of a new government and parliament leadership, while Erbil and Baghdad continue discussions on a range of long-standing issues, including budget allocations, oil exports, and administrative coordination between the regional and federal authorities.