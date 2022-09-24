Iran bombs border areas within Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian artillery on Saturday bombed a number of border areas inside the Kurdistan Region amidst anti-government protests in Iran.

The bombing comes amidst widespread anti-government protests all over Iran and in Iranian Kurdistan over the death of the 22-year old Kurd Zhina (Mahsa) Amini.

Ehsan Chalabi, Mayor of Sidekan, the administrative center of the Bradost border area, told Kurdistan 24 that this afternoon at 15:25, the Iranian artillery started bombarding the mountain slopes of Barzin Gur Saya and the slopes of Horne.

The Mayor told Kurdistan 24 that there were no casualties so far, but that the bombing goes on.

Iran today bombed the border regions of the Kurdistan Region

The human rights group Hengaw also reported that Iran bombed the border areas.

"The border heights of the Kurdistan Region- Iraq and the mountains of Barbazin and Saqr are currently being shelled by the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) artillery based in Oshnovieh," Hengaw said in a tweet.

"Some of the bases of IRI opposition Kurdish groups are on these heights," it added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a later statement also called on Iraqi Kurdish citizens to stay away from bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups on the border.

The Iranian attacks have taken a massive toll on the livelihoods of residents in the border areas who are mostly dependent on farming and livestock as their primary source of income.

This story was updated on 19:12 PM.