EU official says violence against peaceful protests in Iran is “unjustifiable”

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles on Sunday said the use of force against nonviolent protests in Iran “is unjustifiable and unacceptable.”

“People in Iran, as anywhere else, have the right to peaceful protest. That right must be ensured in all circumstances,” he said.



The official also said the “decision to severely restrict internet access by the relevant Iranian authorities and to block instant messaging platforms is a further cause for concern, as it blatantly violates freedom of expression.”

“Therefore, we expect Iran to immediately stop the violent crackdown on protests and ensure internet access, as well as the free flow of information,” he said.

Moreover, the EU called on Iran to “release all non-violent protestors and provide due process to all detainees.”

“Moreover, the killing of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini must be duly investigated and any proved responsible for her death must be held accountable. We take note of the President of Iran’s statement in that respect,” he concluded.

The EU also said it will address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the ensuing demonstrations in the next Foreign Affairs Council.

Last week a spokesperson of the European External Action Service also said what happened to Kurdish woman Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, who had died on Sept 16. in the custody of Iranian police in Tehran is ‘unacceptable’.