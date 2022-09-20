EU says death of Mahsa (Zhina) Amini unacceptable

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A spokesperson of the European External Action Service on Monday said what happened to Kurdish woman Mahsa (Zhina) Amini who had died last week in the custody of Iranian police in Tehran is ‘unacceptable’.

“Last week, 22 years old Mahsa Amini died following injuries suffered in police custody after being detained for not observing veil laws in Iran. Our thoughts are with the family of Mahsa Amini and her friends,” the statement said.

“What happened to her is unacceptable and the perpetrators of this killing must be held accountable.”

Moreover, the EU said that it is “imperative that the Iranian authorities ensure that fundamental rights of its citizens are respected and that those who are under any form of detention are not subject to any form of mistreatment.”

Amini’s death triggered violent clashes between protestors and Iranian security forces across a number of provinces in Iranian Kurdistan and Iran, including her hometown Saqez.

The Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) said on Monday that at “least 2 civilians were killed, more than 50 were injured and more than 100 were arrested by security forces in different cities of Kurdistan on the 3rd day of the protests against the murder of Mahsa Amini.”

According to Hengaw, at least four protestors were killed, while 75 others were injured.



Furthermore, Kurdish shopkeepers went on a general strike on Monday to protest the Kurdish girl’s death.