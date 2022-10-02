Young man from Marivan killed during protests: Hengaw

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A young man from Marivan named Mokhtar Ahmadi was killed by direct fire from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces during public protests on Saturday, the Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported.

Mokhtar Ahmadi was killed by direct fire from the IRGC forces in Darayi square of Marivan, in the Kurdistan province of Iran.

“According to an informed source, Mokhtar Ahmadi, the son of Haj Salim and a resident of the Tekyeh neighborhood in Marivan, was seriously injured during this shooting and died after being taken to the hospital,” the Hengaw report said.

Hengaw reported earlier that the security forces in the Kurdish cities of Marivan and Saqqez fired on protesters with Kalashnikov.

Moreover, a coordinated strike took place in several cities in Iranian Kurdistan on Saturday in response to Wednesday's Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdistan Region, which killed at least 14, and injured 60 others.

Widespread anti-government protests in Iran erupted over the death of Jina (Mahsa) Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police in mid-September.

The Norway-based Iranian Human Rights Organization has reported on Wednesday that at least 83 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested.

This while Amnesty International has said so far at least 52 people were killed.