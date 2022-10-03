PM Barzani, Al-Kadhimi stress ‘dialogue’ to overcome challenges

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed maintaining dialogue to overcome the existing challenges, according to a statement.

Barzani and Al-Kadhimi also discussed the topics relevant to the people’s livelihoods, reiterating that citizens’ interests and constitutional rights must be the top priority across the country, a press release from the Kurdish premier’s office read.

They emphasized continuing the meetings, “dealing with all the dossiers seriously”, and creating a suitable atmosphere for constructive dialogue toward resolving the outstanding issues constitutionally.

Earlier Monday, Barzani received his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Erbil.

“We have a long conversation ahead; security, energy, and finances on top of the agenda,” Barzani said in a tweet following Kadhimi’s arrival.

We have a long conversation ahead; security, energy, and finances on top of the agenda. pic.twitter.com/KWuxssMptc — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 3, 2022

Al-Kadhimi discussed Erbil-Baghdad's security cooperation in the fight against terrorism as well as achieving stability in Erbil with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani early on Monday.

He is set to meet with President Nechirvan Barzani as well, Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement.

It has been Al-Kadhimi’s third official visit to the Kurdish region since taking office in May 2020.

The visit comes as the country commemorates its National Day as well as the fifth passing anniversary of late Kurdish Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

The Iraqi premier is expected to attend an event in Erbil held to commemorate Talabani’s passing anniversary.