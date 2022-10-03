2,000 Kurds arrested, 23 killed in Iranian Kurdistan during Iran protests: Hengaw

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A total 2,000 Kurdish citizens have been arrested by the Iranian security agencies, and a total death toll has reached 23 during protests over the death of Jina Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police, the Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported on Monday.

Based on the statistics registered in the Statistics and Documents Center of the Hengaw Human Rights Organization, over the two weeks, more than 2,000 Kurdish citizens have been arrested by the Iranian security agencies.

“Out of a total of 400 people whose identities have been verified, 64 are female activists and 25 are teenagers under the age of 18,” Hengaw said.

Moreover, during the protests in the past few days in Iranian Kurdistan, one protester was killed.

“At least one citizen in Marivan named Mukhtar Ahmadi was killed by direct fire from the Iranian security forces, and the identification of 3 other people who died in the recent protests in Kurdistan, including Amir Hossein Basati, a 15-year-old teenager from Kermanshah, the death toll of recent protests in Iranian Kurdistan reached 23,” Hengaw said.

However, Hengaw clarified that the number of injured, arrested, and even killed citizens in different cities of Iranian Kurdistan is likely to be more and they will be all clarified as soon as the information is provided.

The Oslo-based IHR on Sunday reported a total of 92 were killed all over Iran.

Aslo a widespread coordinated strike took place in cities in Iranian Kurdistan on Saturday in response to Wednesday's Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdistan Region, which killed at least 14, and injured 60 others.