Security

Car explosion kills a Kurdish Security Council officer in Erbil: CTD

The Council is set to release a statement on the matter “soon”, the statement added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The burnt down vehicle of the KRSC officer in Erbil pictured after the explosion, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
The burnt down vehicle of the KRSC officer in Erbil pictured after the explosion, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Submitted to Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Car explosion

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car explosion caused by a sticky bomb “martyred” an officer of the Kurdistan Region Security Council on Friday in Erbil, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a statement.

The explosion, taken place in the Sarbasti neighborhood of the Kurdish capital, killed the driver and wounded four other passengers, an earlier statement from the anti-terrorism agency revealed.

The driver was an officer of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), according to the CTD.

The agency did not elaborate further information on the identity of the casualities. 

The Council is set to release a statement on the matter “soon”, the statement added.

Footages shared with Kurdistan 24 showed the moment firefighting workers were distinguishing fire at the scene.

The story is developing…

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive