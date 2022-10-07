Car explosion kills a Kurdish Security Council officer in Erbil: CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A car explosion caused by a sticky bomb “martyred” an officer of the Kurdistan Region Security Council on Friday in Erbil, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a statement.

The explosion, taken place in the Sarbasti neighborhood of the Kurdish capital, killed the driver and wounded four other passengers, an earlier statement from the anti-terrorism agency revealed.

The driver was an officer of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), according to the CTD.

The agency did not elaborate further information on the identity of the casualities.

The Council is set to release a statement on the matter “soon”, the statement added.

Footages shared with Kurdistan 24 showed the moment firefighting workers were distinguishing fire at the scene.

The story is developing…