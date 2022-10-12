Kurdistan Parliament focused on building consensus: Deputy Parliament Speaker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Dr. Hemin Hawrami on Tuesday told the new US Consul General in Kurdistan Region, Irvin Hicks Jr that the parliament's focus for the coming year is build more consensus and unity among the political parties.

The both sides discussed political developments in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, human rights and civil liberties, and bilateral ties in several areas including trade and investment.

Moreover, the Parliament Deputy Speaker Hawrami congratulated Consul General Hicks on his appointment and wished him success.

They also discussed prospects for Iraqi government formation, which has stalled for months, and the latest efforts to reach an agreement.

"Dr. Hawrami outlined Kurdistan Parliament’s priorities for the coming year, which include building more consensus and unity among the political parties, the Kurdistan Region Election Law and preparations for the election, the draft Kurdistan Constitution, passing legislation that is of importance to people's daily lives and welfare such as the labour and social security bills, and reviewing the current investment law," a readout from the Kurdistan Parliament said.

Moreover, Deputy Speaker Hawrami and Consul General Hicks stressed the close friendship between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

The US Consul General Hicks reportedly also said that the US hopes to develop more commercial and investment relations with Kurdistan Region. "They agreed on the importance of supporting and strengthening entrepreneurship and the private sector."

On Sunday, the majority of lawmakers voted for the extension of the current four-year term of the Kurdistan Parliament by one more year, the house’s speaker announced.

The approval came days after the members of parliament had been discussing a proposal that suggested extending the legislative term until December 31, 2023.

The extension was planned after the Kurdish political parties failed to hold the sixth parliamentary elections in Oct. 1, delaying it to an unknown date.

US Consul General Hicks also met with Kurdistan Parliament Speaker Dr. Rewaz Faiq, who underlined the political deadlock in Iraq is negatively affecting different aspects of life.

"The political instability has impacted all aspects of society, the economy and politics. Iraq is facing a tough test. Parties in disagreement must compromise to reach peaceful shores and end the public’s anxiety and despair," she reportedly said.

Moreover, she also underlined that "most of the political equations in the Kurdistan Region depend on the formation of the new Iraqi government and on agreement among the political parties in Baghdad."