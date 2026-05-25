Honorary Consul: Kurdistan Region Among Largest Markets for Sri Lankan Tea

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Jalal highlighted the long-standing trade relationship between Sri Lanka and Iraq, noting that Sri Lankan tea has been imported to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region since the 1960s.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ahmad Jalal, the honorary consul of Sri Lanka in the Kurdistan Region, stated on Monday that the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region markets remain among the largest destinations for Sri Lankan tea exports, noting that imports reached 39,000 tons in the latest reporting year, as consumer demand continues to rise.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Jalal highlighted the long-standing trade relationship between Sri Lanka and Iraq, noting that Sri Lankan tea has been imported to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region since the 1960s.

“The history of importing Sri Lankan tea to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region dates back nearly 65 years, and Sri Lankan tea has maintained a strong presence in homes and markets throughout the country,” he said.

According to Jalal, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region imported nearly 39 million kilograms, or 39,000 tons, of tea last year. He added that this marked an increase of approximately 4.8 million kilograms compared to 2024, reflecting the continued growth in tea consumption.

Discussing tea varieties and pricing, Jalal explained that the cheapest export-grade Sri Lankan tea is priced at around $2.5, while premium “white tea” varieties can cost close to $600.

He noted that black tea remains the most popular variety in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, although green tea and other types also maintain a significant consumer base. Jalal added that the Hyleys brand is particularly popular among customers in the market.

The Honorary Consul also emphasized the growing role of private companies in strengthening the tea trade between the two sides.

“There are several major companies in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq that officially and extensively import Sri Lankan tea, contributing significantly to supplying the market and introducing different brands,” he said.