Administering State Coalition intends to hold session to vote on Iraq’s new government next week

The Iraqi parliament on February failed to elect the president of the republic. (Photo: Iraqi Parliament)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Administering the State Coalition is intended to hold a parliamentary session to vote on the new Iraqi government on Saturday, according to a statement.

The parties that are part of the Coalition held a regular session in the Iraqi Speaker Mohammad Al-Halboosi’s office on Monday, according to a statement from the political group.

They stressed “speeding up” the government formation efforts, expressing the intent to hold a parliamentary session on Saturday to vote on the new cabinet, it added.

The Coalition, formed recently, consists of the Sunnis, the Kurds as well as the pro-Iran political parties that broke the over a-year-long political deadlock last week by electing a President of the Republic. Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani was also named to form a new government.

President Latif Rasheed officially assumed his duties on Monday in a handover ceremony, which was not attended by former President Barham Salih who lost the race to Rasheed last week.

In a meeting with members of the diplomatic community on Tuesday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that Kurdistan Region supports an Iraqi government that serves all the country’s components equally.

