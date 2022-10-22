Turkish president Erdogan congratulates new Iraqi president by phone

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday congratulated the Iraqi President Latif Rasheed on his election as president of Iraq.

“Türkiye doesn’t consider its neighbor Iraq’s peace, stability and welfare separate from its own," said President Erdogan.



He added that "Ankara will continue efforts for the development of relations in every area in a manner that contributes to regional security, stability and prosperity,” the official Twitter account of the Turkish Presidency said.

Rasheed, on Oct 13, was sworn in as the 10th Iraqi president inside the parliament, where he also tasked Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani to form the next Iraqi government.

The 78-year-old President previously served as the Iraqi minister of water resources for seven years. He had served in the ranks of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as well.

A graduate of civil engineering, Rasheed obtained his Master's degree and Ph.D. in the United Kingdom in Hydraulic Engineering.