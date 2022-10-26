Dutch prosecutors ask for witnesses of ISIS crimes against Yezidi's

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, the Netherlands Public Prosecutors Service called for witness statements in order to prosecute possible perperators of crimes by ISIS against Yezidi's.

During a program on the Dutch TV, Pari Ibrahim, the Founder and Executive Director of the Free Yezidi Foundation (FYF) called on witnesses to share information on Dutch perpetrators, the Netherlands Public Prosecutors Service said in a tweet.

This included a video in Kurmanci by Ibrahim calling on Yezidi's to provide witness statements.

“It is important to see that Dutch authorities are making a real effort to obtain information about the crimes their citizens may have committed, including in the Yezidi Genocide," Pari Ibrahim told Kurdistan 24.

"Germany made great progress in this, and we want Netherlands justice authorities to also succeed in bringing cases. Also this sheds a light to survivors that there are countries who care about these atrocities committed by ISIS.”

The Netherlands Police’s International Crimes Team (TIM) in August said they are looking for information for Dutch ISIS fighters or wives involved in war crimes against Yezidi’s.

Almost 3,000 Yezidis remain missing eight years after ISIS launched its brutal genocide against the Yezidi community in Sinjar.

Moreover, thousands of Yezidis still live in displaced person camps in the Kurdistan Region, which has been hosting them since 2014.