Iraq’s FM Warns Against Being Drawn into War Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Hussein made the remarks during a phone conversation with Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister, in which the two officials discussed recent regional developments and their potential impact on security and stability.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned on Friday that dragging Iraq into the ongoing regional conflict would be “extremely dangerous” and could spark a broader war across the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s media office, Hussein made the remarks during a phone conversation with Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister, in which the two officials discussed recent regional developments and their potential impact on security and stability.

During the call, Hussein strongly condemned the attempted targeting of an Italian military unit stationed in the Kurdistan Region. He emphasized that Iraq rejects any attacks against foreign forces operating in the country as part of international cooperation efforts.

The Iraqi foreign minister stressed that pushing Iraq into the current theater of war would be a “grave matter,” warning that such escalation could draw additional countries in the region into direct confrontation and further destabilize the Middle East.

For his part, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s support for Iraq and expressed solidarity with the country in the face of threats to its security and stability. He also condemned attacks targeting Italian personnel and reiterated Rome’s commitment to maintaining cooperation with Baghdad.

The two ministers also addressed the broader economic repercussions of the ongoing conflict. Hussein warned that continued warfare in the region could have severe global consequences, particularly for energy markets and European economies.

He noted that any disruption to oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a major energy crisis. Hussein added that if Iraq were unable to export its oil due to escalating hostilities, it could lead to multiple economic crises both domestically and internationally.

The conversation concluded with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening relations between Iraq and Italy and continuing cooperation to serve the shared interests of both countries.