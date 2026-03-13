Israel Launches New Wave of Strikes in Tehran as Iran War Enters Day 14

In a statement, the Israeli military said the operation was aimed at infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime. “The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian regime across Tehran,” the military said.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has begun a new wave of large-scale strikes targeting sites across the Iranian capital, Tehran, marking the 14th day of its ongoing military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The latest attacks come amid an intensifying conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated military campaign against Iran. The operation, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, has targeted Iran’s senior leadership, military installations, and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Tehran during the initial waves of strikes on February 28. He has since been succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has vowed to continue resistance against the attacks and maintain the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. and Israeli forces have reportedly struck more than 6,000 targets across Iran since the campaign began, including ballistic missile facilities, naval bases, and key nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Israeli officials also claim that approximately 80 percent of Iran’s air defense systems have been neutralized during the ongoing operations.

The escalating conflict has raised concerns over wider regional instability and potential disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly due to tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.