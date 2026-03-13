Four U.S. Service Members Confirmed Dead After KC-135 Crash in Western Iraq

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, in accordance with military protocol.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Four crew members have been confirmed dead following the crash of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft in western Iraq on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday. The aircraft, carrying six personnel, went down at approximately 2 p.m. ET on March 12. Rescue operations are ongoing for the remaining two crew members.

CENTCOM emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation. Initial reports indicated that the incident was not caused by hostile fire from enemy forces nor by friendly fire, ruling out combat-related causes. Officials said they are examining all possibilities, including mechanical failure or other technical issues.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, in accordance with military protocol.

The KC-135 Stratotanker, a long-serving aerial refueling aircraft, has been a critical component of U.S. Air Force operations worldwide for decades, providing mid-air refueling capabilities to extend the range and endurance of combat and support aircraft. This latest incident marks a rare but serious loss for the U.S. military in the region.

CENTCOM has deployed additional personnel and resources to support recovery and investigation efforts at the crash site. Military officials are also working closely with local authorities in Iraq to secure the area and ensure the safety of rescue teams.

The investigation is expected to continue over the coming days as military experts examine flight data, maintenance records, and other relevant information to determine the exact cause of the crash.