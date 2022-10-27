Turkey announces its soldier killed in anti-PKK operation in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish defense ministry announced on Thursday that a member of its armed forces was killed in the ongoing operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Kurdistan Region.

Fahim Bozkurt was injured in a fight against the Kurdish militants as part of Operation Claw-Lock. He later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital, per the statement.

Turkey launched the operation in April against its arch-foe, the PKK, in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region in Duhok province.

Since then, almost 40 Turkish soldiers have been killed since Turkey launched Claw-Lock. On the other hand, the PKK claims that 1,500 Turkish soldiers were killed.

Kurdistan 24 could not independently confirm the warring sides’ causalities, as they usually published exaggerated figures.

In addition to the air and ground operation in Duhok, Turkey regularly targets alleged PKK members inside the Kurdistan Region and disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, such as Makhmour, using its indigenously-developed drones.

Since 1984, over 40,000 people on both sides have been killed since the Turkish-PKK conflict.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on both Ankara and the PKK to take their fights away from the populated areas, as they have endangered the safety and livelihoods of the civilian population.