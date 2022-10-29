Militant groups cause trouble for Iraq’s new premier

Kurdistan 24 (ERBIL) – Following the formation of Iraq’s new government, outlawed militant groups have demanded top security positions in the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani who pledged to disarm those forces.

Hezbollah and other militia groups that are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are among those forces that have demanded positions in the new government, including Intelligence Service and National Security Council.

Their demands for key security positions have been declined so far by the new premier.

“If these militant groups or those who fund them will be given high-security positions, then who would be able to disarm them? Because if they are given any security positions, they would spill blood and kidnap people on the streets. People only want stability. That is why Sudani must be aware not give any positions to these militias,” Ibrahim Quraishi, a Baghdad-based civil rights activist, told Kurdistan24 on Saturday.

Since a number of those forces are affiliated with the parties that played a key role in forming the government, Al-Sudani will not be able to reject their demands, said a lawyer.

“If he grants any security positions to these militias, that would be against his cabinet’s agendas,” Majid Hassnawi, a lawyer in Baghdad, told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday.

Over a year after October 2021 parliamentary elections, the political parties of the Running the state Coalition were able to break the political deadlock on Thursday as they formed the new government headed by Al-Sudani.