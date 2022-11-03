KDP reelects Masoud Barzani as KDP president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday reelected Masoud Barzani as the KDP's president on the 14th KDP Congress in Duhok.

All members of the 14th Congress unanimously supported President Masoud Barzani to remain as the leader of the KDP.

Moreover, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani were appointed as vice-presidents of the KDP.

The 14th congress of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) began in Duhok on Thursday (November 3, 2022) after it was previously delayed due to the fight against ISIS and the Iraqi elections.

The party’s 13th congress was held in December 2010 in Erbil, capital of Kurdistan.

The KDP was founded on August 16, 1946, by the late Mustafa Barzani – the father of the party's current leader, Masoud Barzani – in the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhalat) city of Mahabad.