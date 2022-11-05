Russia to sign a nuclear energy memorandum with Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Ilya Lobov, the economic adviser of the Russian embassy in Iraq, declared in an interview with RIA Novosti that both countries are about to sign a nuclear energy memorandum.

This memorandum of corporation is to develop nuclear technologies in Iraq. Lobov also talked about the cooperation in the field of education, adding that they will admit Iraqi students to Russian universities.

In 1975, Iraq signed the agreement of nuclear energy cooperation with Russia.

Both sides are resuming negotiations to establish nuclear power, according to Lobov.