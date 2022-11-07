Politics

Hengaw: 61 Kurds killed in Iran’s protests

“During 50 days of Iran’s protests 61 Kurds in 38 cities of western Iran (Rojhilat) were killed in regime’s attempt to crackdown the demonstrations"
author_image Kurdistan 24
Saqez, 40th anniversary of Mahsa (Jina) Amini's death
Iran Iran Rojhilat Mahsa (Zhina) Amini Hengaw

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Hengaw Organization for Human Rights announced on Monday that 61 Kurds were killed in Iran’s protests since its beginning in September 16, 2022.

“During 50 days of Iran’s protests 61 Kurds in 38 cities of western Iran (Rojhilat) were killed in regime’s attempt to crackdown the demonstrations. 51 of the protesters were killed by direct shooting from Iran’s security forces”, according to Hengaw announcement.

Read more: Iranian human rights agency: more than 300 people killed in Iran’s protests

Earlier today Kurdistan 24 reported from HRANA that until now more than 300 people were killed in Iran’s protests.

