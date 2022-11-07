Hengaw: 61 Kurds killed in Iran’s protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Hengaw Organization for Human Rights announced on Monday that 61 Kurds were killed in Iran’s protests since its beginning in September 16, 2022.

“During 50 days of Iran’s protests 61 Kurds in 38 cities of western Iran (Rojhilat) were killed in regime’s attempt to crackdown the demonstrations. 51 of the protesters were killed by direct shooting from Iran’s security forces”, according to Hengaw announcement.

Earlier today Kurdistan 24 reported from HRANA that until now more than 300 people were killed in Iran’s protests.