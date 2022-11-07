Iranian human rights agency: more than 300 people killed in Iran’s protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) announced on Sunday that more than 300 people killed in Iran’s demonstrations in September 16.

The demonstrations took place in 22 out of 31 provinces. 41 of the casualties are under the age of 18, 24 of them are women, according to the announcement.

HRANA, based in Norway, revealed some of the total number of casualties as follow: Sistan and Baluchestan 118, Mazandaran 33, Tehran 30, Sanandaj 26, Gilan 22, West Azerbaijan 21, Kermanshah 13 and Alborz 9.

On 16 September 2022 Mahsa (Jina) Amini, 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, was detained by the Iranian morality police for breaching the Iranian dress code. She died in the detention. Iranian morality police accused of killing her in the detention and demonstrations sparked to condemn her killing.