PM Barzani allocates more than two billion dinars to Erbil’s water facility

The funding will be used to provide filters for water drinking projects and wells.
Erbil city and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday allocated over two billion dinars (IQD) for Erbil’s water facility on Tuesday.

The allocation is a part of the projects of the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet. The funding will be used to provide filters for water drinking projects and wells.

The money will be spent on the budget of Erbil’s General Directorate of Sewage.

Read More: PM Barzani allocates 741 million dinars to Sulaimani’s water facility.

Earlier the PM Masrour Barzani allocated 741 million dinars to Sulaimani’s water facility by the Prime Minister. 

